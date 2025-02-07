Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at IQVIA ranges from ₹1.14M per year for 130 to ₹1.75M per year for 140. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IQVIA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 130 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) ₹1.14M ₹1.11M ₹0 ₹27K 140 Software Engineer 2 ₹1.75M ₹1.71M ₹0 ₹45.4K 150 Senior Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- 160 Staff Software Engineer ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- View 1 More Levels

