Management Consultant compensation in United States at IQVIA ranges from $117K per year for 130 to $177K per year for 150. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IQVIA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 130 Management Consultant 1 $117K $107K $0 $10.8K 140 Management Consultant 2 $139K $127K $0 $11.8K 150 Senior Management Consultant $177K $156K $0 $21K 160 Staff Management Consultant $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 1 More Levels

