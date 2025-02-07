All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at IQVIA ranges from $117K per year for 130 to $177K per year for 150. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IQVIA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
130
$117K
$107K
$0
$10.8K
140
$139K
$127K
$0
$11.8K
150
$177K
$156K
$0
$21K
160
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
