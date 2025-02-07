← Company Directory
IQVIA
IQVIA Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at IQVIA ranges from $111K per year for 140 to $139K per year for 150. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IQVIA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
130
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
140
Data Scientist 2
$111K
$104K
$0
$6.8K
150
Senior Data Scientist
$139K
$135K
$0
$4.3K
160
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at IQVIA?

Included Titles

Health Informatics

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at IQVIA in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $140,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IQVIA for the Data Scientist role in United States is $112,000.

