Data Scientist compensation in United States at IQVIA ranges from $111K per year for 140 to $139K per year for 150. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for IQVIA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
130
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
140
$111K
$104K
$0
$6.8K
150
$139K
$135K
$0
$4.3K
160
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
