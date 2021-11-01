← Company Directory
Allegis Group
Allegis Group Salaries

Allegis Group's salary ranges from $9,395 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $184,075 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Allegis Group. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
L1 $93.3K
L2 $108K
L3 $146K
L4 $163K
L5 $133K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Recruiter
L1 $73.4K
L2 $157K

Technical Recruiter

Project Manager
Median $120K

Product Designer
Median $120K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $65K
Data Analyst
Median $110K
Program Manager
Median $115K
Data Scientist
Median $135K
Business Development
$144K
Customer Service
$37.1K
Hardware Engineer
$129K
Human Resources
$9.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$86.5K
Management Consultant
$136K
Product Manager
$30K
Sales
$79.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$35.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$184K
Solution Architect
$171K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$152K
Technical Writer
$115K
UX Researcher
$183K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Allegis Group is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $184,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Allegis Group is $120,000.

