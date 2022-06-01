← Company Directory
UJET
UJET Salaries

UJET's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $133,665 for a Customer Service at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UJET. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Customer Service
$134K
Human Resources
$102K

Marketing
$64.7K
Product Designer
$130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UJET is Customer Service at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,665. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UJET is $120,000.

Other Resources