Insight Global Salaries

Insight Global's salary ranges from $42,066 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Canada at the low-end to $215,573 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Insight Global. Last updated: 4/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $152K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $135K
Product Manager
Median $165K

Project Manager
Median $110K
Sales
Median $65.4K
Business Analyst
$83.4K
Business Development
$139K
Data Analyst
$71.6K
Financial Analyst
$90.5K
Industrial Designer
$145K
Information Technologist (IT)
$81.6K
Management Consultant
$112K
Mechanical Engineer
$147K
Product Designer
$131K
Program Manager
$158K
Recruiter
$42.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K
Solution Architect
$216K
Technical Program Manager
$155K
UX Researcher
$94.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Insight Global is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,573. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Insight Global is $121,766.

