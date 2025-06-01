Software Engineer compensation in United States at Allegis Group ranges from $93.3K per year for L1 to $133K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $131K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Allegis Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$93.3K
$92.8K
$0
$536
L2
$108K
$108K
$0
$0
L3
$147K
$145K
$0
$1.9K
L4
$159K
$159K
$0
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
