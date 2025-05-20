Company Directory
ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Salaries

ManpowerGroup's salary ranges from $15,154 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in India at the low-end to $83,300 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ManpowerGroup. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Graphic Designer
$15.8K
Human Resources
$83.3K
Management Consultant
$15.2K
Software Engineer
$18.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ManpowerGroup is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $83,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ManpowerGroup is $17,242.

