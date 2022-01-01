← Company Directory
Gusto
Gusto Salaries

Gusto's salary ranges from $29,145 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Turkey at the low-end to $709,667 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gusto. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $179K
L2 $187K
L3 $215K
L4 $315K
L5 $376K
L6 $710K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Designer
L2 $152K
L3 $180K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $420K

Data Scientist
Median $265K
Product Manager
Median $248K
Sales
Median $95K
Business Analyst
$130K
Customer Service
$86.4K
Data Analyst
$218K
Financial Analyst
$29.1K
Human Resources
$240K
Marketing
$186K
Project Manager
$96.5K
Recruiter
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$157K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gusto is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $709,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gusto is $185,925.

Other Resources