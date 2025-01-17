← Company Directory
Gusto
  Salaries
  Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Gusto Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at Gusto ranges from $128K to $178K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gusto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$137K - $161K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$128K$137K$161K$178K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Gusto in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $177,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gusto for the Recruiter role in United States is $127,720.

