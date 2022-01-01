Estimated Total Value: $990
We offer two plans, a base plan and a buy-up, offered through Guardian.
The plan includes a material allowance and 12-month timeline for receiving new frames/lenses.
Gusto covers 100% of premiums for employees and 75% for dependents.
8 weeks
16 weeks
$30 per month
Up to $20,000 non-taxable lifetime maximum. Includes gender confirmation surgery, Egg-freezing and embryo-freezing. You must be employed at Gusto for 1 year.
$25 per month. Untaxed
Remote, hybrid and in-office options available. $500 one-time WFH Stipend, $40 / mo Internet Stipend.
No company match
Reimbursable expense.
Gusties* have access to: Legal Documents Library, Attorney Q&A, Attorney Phone Consultations, Attorney Discounts.