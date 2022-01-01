← Company Directory
Gusto
Gusto Benefits

Unique To Gusto
  • $150 / mo Medical Opt-Out Stipend

    For individuals waiving Gusto’s health insurance.

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Dental Insurance

    We offer two plans, a base plan and a buy-up, offered through Guardian.

  • Vision Insurance

    The plan includes a material allowance and 12-month timeline for receiving new frames/lenses.

  • Health Insurance

    Gusto covers 100% of premiums for employees and 75% for dependents.

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    16 weeks

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $360

    $30 per month

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    • Home
  • Fertility Assistance

    Up to $20,000 non-taxable lifetime maximum. Includes gender confirmation surgery, Egg-freezing and embryo-freezing. You must be employed at Gusto for 1 year.

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $300

    $25 per month. Untaxed

  • Remote Work

    Remote, hybrid and in-office options available. $500 one-time WFH Stipend, $40 / mo Internet Stipend.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k

    No company match

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Other
  • $20 slipper stipend

    Reimbursable expense.

  • Rocket Lawyer

    Gusties* have access to: Legal Documents Library, Attorney Q&A, Attorney Phone Consultations, Attorney Discounts.

  • Volunteer Time Off

