Dental Insurance We offer two plans, a base plan and a buy-up, offered through Guardian.

Vision Insurance The plan includes a material allowance and 12-month timeline for receiving new frames/lenses.

Health Insurance Gusto covers 100% of premiums for employees and 75% for dependents.

Paternity Leave 8 weeks

Maternity Leave 16 weeks

Fertility Assistance Up to $20,000 non-taxable lifetime maximum. Includes gender confirmation surgery, Egg-freezing and embryo-freezing. You must be employed at Gusto for 1 year.

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $30 per month

Phone Bill Reimbursement $25 per month. Untaxed

401k No company match

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Unique Perk $20 slipper stipend - Reimbursable expense.

Unique Perk $150 / mo Medical Opt-Out Stipend - For individuals waiving Gusto’s health insurance.

Unique Perk Rocket Lawyer - Gusties* have access to: Legal Documents Library, Attorney Q&A, Attorney Phone Consultations, Attorney Discounts.

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer