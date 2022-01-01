← Company Directory
Q2
Q2 Salaries

Q2's salary ranges from $74,370 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $265,200 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Q2. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $165K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$173K
Human Resources
$122K

Information Technologist (IT)
$147K
Management Consultant
$265K
Product Designer
$174K
Sales
$74.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Solution Architect
$139K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Q2, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Q2 is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Q2 is $165,000.

