Truebill
Truebill Salaries

Truebill's salary ranges from $99,500 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $190,950 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Truebill. Last updated: 3/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $171K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$99.5K
Data Analyst
$159K

Product Designer
$108K
Product Manager
$191K
Recruiter
$149K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Truebill, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Truebill is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Truebill is $154,225.

