Gusto Customer Service Operations Salaries

The average Customer Service Operations total compensation at Gusto ranges from $88.3K to $125K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gusto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$100K - $119K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$88.3K$100K$119K$125K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (1.67% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service Operations at Gusto sits at a yearly total compensation of $125,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gusto for the Customer Service Operations role is $88,290.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/customer-service-ops.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.