Software Engineer compensation in United States at Gusto ranges from $179K per year for L1 to $710K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $230K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gusto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$186K
$139K
$41.5K
$5.6K
L3
$215K
$178K
$35.9K
$893
L4
$323K
$208K
$101K
$13.6K
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)
20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.