← Company Directory
Gusto
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Gusto Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in United States at Gusto ranges from $184K to $252K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gusto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$197K - $239K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$184K$197K$239K$252K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Data Analyst submissions at Gusto to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Gusto in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $251,720. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gusto for the Data Analyst role in United States is $184,450.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gusto

Related Companies

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources