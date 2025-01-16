← Company Directory
Gusto
Gusto Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Gusto totals $241K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $248K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gusto's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$241K
$170K
$63.7K
$7.8K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (1.67% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Gusto, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Gusto in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $548,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gusto for the Product Manager role in United States is $226,250.

