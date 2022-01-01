← Company Directory
Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Salaries

Grid Dynamics's salary ranges from $18,055 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $245,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
T1 $20.9K
T2 $53.4K
T3 $73.5K
T4 $89.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $140K
Technical Program Manager
Median $146K

Technical Project Manager

Business Analyst
$45.3K
Data Science Manager
$142K
Marketing
$42.4K
Product Designer
$18.1K
Program Manager
$179K
Project Manager
$65.3K
Recruiter
$18.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$245K
Solution Architect
$133K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Grid Dynamics is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics is $73,492.

Other Resources