Bentley Systems Salaries

Bentley Systems's salary ranges from $8,861 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $108,455 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bentley Systems. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $88.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Sales
Median $100K
Customer Service
$49K
Data Scientist
$90.5K
Management Consultant
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$25.5K
Product Designer
$64.3K
Product Manager
$99.2K
Project Manager
$108K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$34K
Technical Writer
$8.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bentley Systems is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,455. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bentley Systems is $78,557.

