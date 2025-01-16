← Company Directory
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Bentley Systems totals $101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bentley Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bentley Systems
Software Engineer
Houston, TX
Total per year
$101K
Level
L2
Base
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$4K
Bonus
$7K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Bentley Systems?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bentley Systems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $163,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bentley Systems for the Software Engineer role in United States is $94,000.

