Backend Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Grid Dynamics ranges from PLN 191K per year for T2 to PLN 246K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 271K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus T1 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- T2 Software Engineer PLN 191K PLN 191K PLN 0 PLN 0 T3 Senior Software Engineer PLN 246K PLN 245K PLN 0 PLN 562 T4 Staff Software Engineer PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( PLN ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Grid Dynamics ?

