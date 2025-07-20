Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Grid Dynamics ranges from PLN 79.5K per year for T1 to PLN 348K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 246K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
PLN 79.5K
PLN 79.5K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T2
PLN 208K
PLN 208K
PLN 0
PLN 0
T3
PLN 286K
PLN 285K
PLN 0
PLN 222.2
T4
PLN 348K
PLN 348K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
