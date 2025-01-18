← Company Directory
Grid Dynamics
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Grid Dynamics Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at Grid Dynamics totals PLN 81.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Grid Dynamics
Junior Software Engineer
Krakow, MA, Poland
Total per year
PLN 81.6K
Level
T1
Base
PLN 81.6K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Grid Dynamics?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Grid Dynamics in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 323,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 81,642.

Other Resources