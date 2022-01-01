← Company Directory
Alight Solutions
Alight Solutions Salaries

Alight Solutions's salary ranges from $39,153 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $215,915 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alight Solutions. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Management Consultant
Median $103K
Software Engineer
Median $140K
Business Operations Manager
$211K

Customer Service
$39.2K
Financial Analyst
$142K
Human Resources
$43K
Marketing Operations
$117K
Product Manager
$103K
Project Manager
$84.6K
Recruiter
$67.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
Solution Architect
$199K
Technical Program Manager
$216K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alight Solutions is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alight Solutions is $117,300.

