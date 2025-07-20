Company Directory
Grid Dynamics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Grid Dynamics Business Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$61.8K - $72.3K
Serbia
Common Range
Possible Range
$53.9K$61.8K$72.3K$76.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Business Analyst submission at Grid Dynamics to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

Grid Dynamics in SerbiaにおけるBusiness Analystの最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬が$76,913です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Grid Dynamicsで報告されたBusiness Analystの職種の in Serbiaでの年間総報酬の中央値は$53,905です。

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Grid Dynamics

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Alight Solutions
  • Bentley Systems
  • ISG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources