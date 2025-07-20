Company Directory
The average Marketing total compensation in Ukraine at Grid Dynamics ranges from UAH 1.47M to UAH 2.09M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Grid Dynamics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 1.67M - UAH 1.9M
Ukraine
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 1.47MUAH 1.67MUAH 1.9MUAH 2.09M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Grid Dynamics, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at Grid Dynamics in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 2,093,053. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grid Dynamics for the Marketing role in Ukraine is UAH 1,472,232.

Other Resources