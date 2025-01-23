All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at Capgemini ranges from $82.5K per year for B1 to $327K per year for E2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
$82.5K
$82K
$0
$500
B2
$90K
$90K
$0
$0
C1
$123K
$118K
$0
$4.8K
C2
$122K
$119K
$0
$2.7K
