Management Consultant compensation in United States at Capgemini ranges from $82.5K per year for B1 to $327K per year for E2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus B1 Associate Consultant $82.5K $82K $0 $500 B2 Consultant $90K $90K $0 $0 C1 Senior Consultant $123K $118K $0 $4.8K C2 Managing Consultant $122K $119K $0 $2.7K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

