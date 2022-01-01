← Company Directory
Atos
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Atos Salaries

Atos's salary ranges from $5,102 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $290,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Atos. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $43K
Software Engineer II $57.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $290K
Technical Program Manager
Median $120K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Administrative Assistant
$9.9K
Business Analyst
$136K
Business Development
$33.3K
Customer Service
$25.2K
Data Science Manager
$36.5K
Data Scientist
$72.6K
Financial Analyst
$11.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$18.8K
Management Consultant
$54.9K
Product Designer
$18.2K
Product Manager
$27.2K
Program Manager
$209K
Project Manager
$151K
Recruiter
$33.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$144K
Solution Architect
$59.7K
Venture Capitalist
$5.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Atos is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Atos is $43,035.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Atos

Related Companies

  • Capgemini
  • Avanade
  • ECI
  • Thales
  • Sopra Steria
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources