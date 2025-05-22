Software Engineer compensation in France at Atos ranges from €39.7K per year for Junior Software Engineer to €53.3K per year for Software Engineer II. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €42.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Atos's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€39.7K
€39.7K
€0
€0
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€53.3K
€44.3K
€9K
€0
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
