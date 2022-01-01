← Company Directory
Thales
Thales Salaries

Thales's salary ranges from $20,100 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in France at the low-end to $176,880 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thales. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $47.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $56.7K
Data Scientist
$61.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$20.1K
Legal
$64.1K
Mechanical Engineer
$54.1K
Product Designer
$175K
Product Manager
$132K
Project Manager
$72.1K
Sales
$86.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$177K
Solution Architect
$77.7K
Technical Program Manager
$52.7K
Technical Writer
$44K
UX Researcher
$70.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thales is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thales is $67,397.

