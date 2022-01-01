← Company Directory
QuEST Global
QuEST Global Salaries

QuEST Global's salary ranges from $5,907 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $145,725 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QuEST Global. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $8.3K
Hardware Engineer
$146K
Information Technologist (IT)
$127K
Mechanical Engineer
$14.1K
Product Designer
$30.6K
Program Manager
$121K
Project Manager
$75.4K
Sales
$19.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
Technical Program Manager
$86.8K
Technical Writer
$5.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at QuEST Global is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QuEST Global is $75,375.

