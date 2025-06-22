Software Engineer compensation in France at Thales ranges from €39.1K per year for LR6 to €61.3K per year for LR8. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €46.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thales's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
LR6
€39.1K
€39.1K
€0
€0
LR7
€43.9K
€43.1K
€797
€0
LR8
€61.3K
€58.6K
€999.7
€1.6K
LR9
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
