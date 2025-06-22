← Company Directory
Thales
Thales Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in France package at Thales totals €51.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thales's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025

Median Package
Thales
Embedded Systems Software Developer
Elancourt, IL, France
Total per year
€51.8K
Level
Junior
Base
€45.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€6K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Thales?

€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Thales in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €71,336. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thales for the Hardware Engineer role in France is €52,152.

Other Resources