← Company Directory
Fujitsu
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fujitsu Salaries

Fujitsu's salary ranges from $6,117 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $272,340 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fujitsu. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $35.7K
Business Operations Manager
$41.4K
Business Analyst
$27.6K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 48
56 48
Business Development
$272K
Customer Service
$6.1K
Data Analyst
$30.2K
Data Science Manager
$125K
Data Scientist
$74.9K
Facilities Manager
$40.6K
Financial Analyst
$68.5K
Hardware Engineer
$145K
Information Technologist (IT)
$175K
Management Consultant
$55K
Marketing
$22.6K
Product Designer
$14.1K
Product Manager
$76.9K
Program Manager
$67.1K
Project Manager
$37.5K
Sales
$7.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$44.9K
Solution Architect
$71.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fujitsu is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $272,340. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fujitsu is $44,858.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fujitsu

Related Companies

  • Cognizant
  • Wipro
  • CSG
  • NTT DATA
  • Perficient
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources