← Company Directory
Fujitsu
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Fujitsu Project Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fujitsu's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 135K - PLN 164K
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 127KPLN 135KPLN 164KPLN 173K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Project Manager submission at Fujitsu to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 120K+ (sometimes PLN 1.2M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Fujitsu?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Fujitsu in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 172,679. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fujitsu for the Project Manager role in Poland is PLN 126,532.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fujitsu

Related Companies

  • Cognizant
  • Wipro
  • CSG
  • NTT DATA
  • Perficient
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources