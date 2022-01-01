IBM Salaries

IBM's salary ranges from $21,274 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Brazil at the low-end to $555,900 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IBM. Last updated: 1/16/2025
At IBM, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
IBM uses two types of equity awards: RSU and Stock options. Options vest 25% over 4 years, RSUs vest 50% every 2 years over 4 years.
