IBM Salaries

IBM's salary ranges from $21,274 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Brazil at the low-end to $555,900 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of IBM. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Band 6 $122K
Band 7 $149K
Band 8 $180K
Band 9 $223K
Band 10 $288K
Band D $463K

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

AI Engineer

Systems Engineer

Product Manager
Associate Offering Manager $131K
Advisory Offering Manager $176K
Senior Offering Manager $203K
Principal Offering Manager $216K
Program Director $265K
Director $420K
Sales
Band 6 $107K
Band 7 $172K
Band 8 $209K
Band 9 $255K
Band 10 $322K

Field Sales Representative

Field Sales Manager

Account Executive

Customer Success Engineer

Product Designer
Band 6 $106K
Band 7 $151K
Band 8 $195K
Band 9 $218K
Band 10 $223K

UX Designer

UI Designer

Management Consultant
Band 6 $89.9K
Band 7 $139K
Band 8 $172K
Band 9 $211K
Band 10 $293K
Band D $519K
Solution Architect
Band 7 $138K
Band 8 $169K
Band 9 $207K
Band 10 $277K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Data Scientist
Band 6 $130K
Band 7 $153K
Band 8 $211K
Band 9 $241K
Band 10 $300K
Hardware Engineer
Band 6 $99.9K
Band 7 $127K
Band 8 $162K
Band 9 $211K
Sales Engineer
Median $157K
Marketing
Band 6 $83.1K
Band 7 $106K
Band 8 $134K
Band 9 $170K
Band 10 $218K

Product Marketing Manager

Project Manager
Median $132K
Business Analyst
Band 6 $68.6K
Band 7 $99.7K
Band 8 $143K
Band 9 $165K
Software Engineering Manager
Band 8 $194K
Band 9 $268K
Band 10 $265K
Band D $525K
Information Technologist (IT)
Band 6 $104K
Band 7 $121K
Band 8 $164K
Band 9 $233K
Technical Program Manager
Band 6 $97.7K
Band 8 $150K
Band 9 $218K
Band 10 $232K
UX Researcher
Median $150K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $145K
Human Resources
Band 7 $98K
Band 8 $161K
Band 9 $165K
Band 10 $219K
Financial Analyst
Median $125K
Program Manager
Median $138K
Product Design Manager
Median $215K
Legal
Median $145K
Data Analyst
Median $98K
Data Science Manager
Median $300K
Accountant
$38.1K
Business Operations
$181K
Business Operations Manager
$44.5K
Business Development
$29.6K
Corporate Development
$343K
Customer Service
$62.1K
Customer Service Operations
$125K
Graphic Designer
$161K
Marketing Operations
$76.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$201K
Partner Manager
$556K
Recruiter
$21.3K
Technical Writer
$127K
Venture Capitalist
$111K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At IBM, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

IBM uses two types of equity awards: RSU and Stock options. Options vest 25% over 4 years, RSUs vest 50% every 2 years over 4 years.

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

50%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At IBM, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 4th-year (50.00% annually)

IBM uses two types of equity awards: RSU and Stock options. Options vest 25% over 4 years, RSUs vest 50% every 2 years over 4 years.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At IBM, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

IBM uses two types of equity awards: RSU and Stock options. Options vest 25% over 4 years, RSUs vest 50% every 2 years over 4 years.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at IBM is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $555,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IBM is $164,415.

