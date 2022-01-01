← Company Directory
IBM
IBM Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Short-term counseling for a variety of life events and everyday challenges including Work Stress; Coping with Change; Family/Parenting Issues; Grief or Bereavement; Anxiety or Depression; and Communicating Effectively.

  • Dental Insurance

    IBM offers two types of dental coverage administered by MetLife.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term Disability Income Plan (up to 26 weeks) and Long-Term Disability Plan (3 coverage options).

  • Life Insurance

    One times your annual eligible pay, up to a maximum of $1 million. The IBM GLI plan includes a feature that allows terminally ill employees to have access to twenty-five percent (25%) to eighty percent (80%) of their benefits (up to $500,000).

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Sick Time

    7 days

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Vision Insurance

    IBM offers two options for vision care: the IBM Vision Plan, which provides benefits for eye exams and eyewear, and the free EyeMed Vision Discount Plan, which helps you save money on eyewear purchases.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Sabbatical

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Snacks $730

    • Home
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Immigration Assistance

  • Surrogacy Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

    IBM pays 100% of eligible expenses related to the adoption of a minor child/ children or the attempts to have a child / children through surrogacy, up to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 per family.

  • Remote Work

    A hybrid remote-work model for 80% of employees post-pandemic. 10% to 20% of employees could potentially stay fully remote.

  • Military Leave

    Unlimited leave with differential pay

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    SoFi refinancing is available to IBMers, their spouses or domestic partners, children, grandchildren and other family members and friends at a 0.25% discount.

  • Learning and Development

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    Save up to a monthly amount of $270 for transit and $270 for parking by paying with pre-tax income.

  • Regional transit system

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

  • Mental Health Care Program

    Inpatient and outpatient treatment for emotional and psychological problems, substance abuse and related conditions.

  • Post-Employment Medical Coverage

  • Business Travel Accident Insurance Plan

    Up to five time’s annual compensation ($50,000 minimum).

  • IBM MoneySmart

    A comprehensive program providing financial education and planning designed to help U.S. IBMers ‘get smart’ about personal finance, is offered at no cost to you.

  • Paid Care Leave, Bereavement time, Marriage Leave

    Up to 5 days

  • Thomas J. Watson Memorial Scholarship

    Awards for colleges or universities range from $2,000 to $8,000 per year. The amount for military academies is fixed as a one-time award of $2,000.

  • Special Care for Children Assistance Plan

    Up to a lifetime maximum of $50,000.

  • Employee Referral Bonus Program

    Up to $5,000 for every successful referral who is hired by IBM.

  • RBA Pension Plan

    IBM will put 5% into the RBA, which will pay 6% interest through 2026. After that, the RBA will earn a rate equivalent to the 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield, with a 3% per year minimum through 2033.

