Health Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Short-term counseling for a variety of life events and everyday challenges including Work Stress; Coping with Change; Family/Parenting Issues; Grief or Bereavement; Anxiety or Depression; and Communicating Effectively.

Dental Insurance IBM offers two types of dental coverage administered by MetLife.

Disability Insurance Short-Term Disability Income Plan (up to 26 weeks) and Long-Term Disability Plan (3 coverage options).

Life Insurance One times your annual eligible pay, up to a maximum of $1 million. The IBM GLI plan includes a feature that allows terminally ill employees to have access to twenty-five percent (25%) to eighty percent (80%) of their benefits (up to $500,000).

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement SoFi refinancing is available to IBMers, their spouses or domestic partners, children, grandchildren and other family members and friends at a 0.25% discount.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 21 days

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Sick Time 7 days

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Vision Insurance IBM offers two options for vision care: the IBM Vision Plan, which provides benefits for eye exams and eyewear, and the free EyeMed Vision Discount Plan, which helps you save money on eyewear purchases.

Transport allowance Save up to a monthly amount of $270 for transit and $270 for parking by paying with pre-tax income.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Regional transit system Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Student Loan Repayment Plan Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Surrogacy Assistance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance IBM pays 100% of eligible expenses related to the adoption of a minor child/ children or the attempts to have a child / children through surrogacy, up to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 per family.

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Remote Work A hybrid remote-work model for 80% of employees post-pandemic. 10% to 20% of employees could potentially stay fully remote.

Military Leave Unlimited leave with differential pay

Unique Perk Mental Health Care Program - Inpatient and outpatient treatment for emotional and psychological problems, substance abuse and related conditions.

Unique Perk Post-Employment Medical Coverage

Unique Perk Business Travel Accident Insurance Plan - Up to five time’s annual compensation ($50,000 minimum).

Unique Perk IBM MoneySmart - A comprehensive program providing financial education and planning designed to help U.S. IBMers ‘get smart’ about personal finance, is offered at no cost to you.

Unique Perk Paid Care Leave, Bereavement time, Marriage Leave - Up to 5 days

Unique Perk Thomas J. Watson Memorial Scholarship - Awards for colleges or universities range from $2,000 to $8,000 per year. The amount for military academies is fixed as a one-time award of $2,000.

Unique Perk Special Care for Children Assistance Plan - Up to a lifetime maximum of $50,000.

Unique Perk Employee Referral Bonus Program - Up to $5,000 for every successful referral who is hired by IBM.