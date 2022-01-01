Estimated Total Value: $2,093
Short-term counseling for a variety of life events and everyday challenges including Work Stress; Coping with Change; Family/Parenting Issues; Grief or Bereavement; Anxiety or Depression; and Communicating Effectively.
IBM offers two types of dental coverage administered by MetLife.
Short-Term Disability Income Plan (up to 26 weeks) and Long-Term Disability Plan (3 coverage options).
One times your annual eligible pay, up to a maximum of $1 million. The IBM GLI plan includes a feature that allows terminally ill employees to have access to twenty-five percent (25%) to eighty percent (80%) of their benefits (up to $500,000).
21 days
12 weeks
12 weeks
7 days
IBM offers two options for vision care: the IBM Vision Plan, which provides benefits for eye exams and eyewear, and the free EyeMed Vision Discount Plan, which helps you save money on eyewear purchases.
IBM pays 100% of eligible expenses related to the adoption of a minor child/ children or the attempts to have a child / children through surrogacy, up to a lifetime maximum of $20,000 per family.
A hybrid remote-work model for 80% of employees post-pandemic. 10% to 20% of employees could potentially stay fully remote.
Unlimited leave with differential pay
Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock
SoFi refinancing is available to IBMers, their spouses or domestic partners, children, grandchildren and other family members and friends at a 0.25% discount.
Save up to a monthly amount of $270 for transit and $270 for parking by paying with pre-tax income.
Inpatient and outpatient treatment for emotional and psychological problems, substance abuse and related conditions.
Up to five time’s annual compensation ($50,000 minimum).
A comprehensive program providing financial education and planning designed to help U.S. IBMers ‘get smart’ about personal finance, is offered at no cost to you.
Up to 5 days
Awards for colleges or universities range from $2,000 to $8,000 per year. The amount for military academies is fixed as a one-time award of $2,000.
Up to a lifetime maximum of $50,000.
Up to $5,000 for every successful referral who is hired by IBM.
IBM will put 5% into the RBA, which will pay 6% interest through 2026. After that, the RBA will earn a rate equivalent to the 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield, with a 3% per year minimum through 2033.