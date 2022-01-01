Company Directory
Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions Salaries

Skyworks Solutions's salary ranges from $78,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $492,450 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skyworks Solutions. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Hardware Engineer II $99.2K
Senior Hardware Engineer $140K
Staff Hardware Engineer $175K
Principal Hardware Engineer $183K

Radio Frequency Engineer

Electrical Engineer
Median $150K
Software Engineer
Median $125K

Business Operations Manager
$154K
Business Analyst
$191K
Data Analyst
$84.9K
Data Scientist
$78.4K
Industrial Designer
$112K
Information Technologist (IT)
$415K
Mechanical Engineer
$96.8K
Product Designer
$241K
Product Manager
$492K
Project Manager
$171K
Recruiter
$121K
Solution Architect
$226K
Technical Program Manager
$221K
