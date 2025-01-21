Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Skyworks Solutions ranges from $99.2K per year for Hardware Engineer II to $175K per year for Staff Hardware Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Skyworks Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Hardware Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hardware Engineer II
$99.2K
$97.5K
$1.7K
$0
Senior Hardware Engineer
$138K
$124K
$12K
$2K
Staff Hardware Engineer
$175K
$142K
$24K
$8.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
