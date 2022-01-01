← Company Directory
Micron Technology
Micron Technology Salaries

Micron Technology's salary ranges from $5,880 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $322,380 for a Product Design Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Micron Technology. Last updated: 6/15/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
E1 $101K
E2 $115K
E3 $154K
E4 $169K
E5 $248K

ASIC Engineer

Software Engineer
E1 $15.3K
E2 $19.7K
E3 $28.4K
E4 $59K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
E1 $83.3K
E2 $95.6K
E3 $122K

Manufacturing Engineer

Data Scientist
E1 $55.6K
E2 $56.8K
E4 $120K
Chemical Engineer
E2 $99.6K
E3 $123K

Process Engineer

Product Designer
E2 $122K
E3 $136K
Marketing
Median $198K
Accountant
$13.9K
Business Operations Manager
$142K
Business Analyst
$49.7K
Business Development
$48.2K
Controls Engineer
$43.1K
Data Analyst
$5.9K
Data Science Manager
$60K
Electrical Engineer
$214K
Financial Analyst
$81.6K
Graphic Designer
$179K
Human Resources
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$29.2K
Legal
$179K
Management Consultant
$49.4K
Marketing Operations
$80.6K
Materials Engineer
$99.5K
Product Design Manager
$322K
Product Manager
$38.3K
Program Manager
$12.5K
Project Manager
$43K
Recruiter
$124K
Sales Engineer
$234K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$88.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$54.8K
Solution Architect
$61.9K
Technical Program Manager
$99.1K
Venture Capitalist
$17.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Micron Technology is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $322,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micron Technology is $88,257.

