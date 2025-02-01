← Company Directory
Micron Technology
Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Micron Technology totals NT$954K per year for E1. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages.

NT$887K - NT$1.03M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$819KNT$887KNT$1.03MNT$1.15M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
NT$954K
NT$928K
NT$0
NT$26K
NT$5.25M

At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Micron Technology sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,146,917. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micron Technology for the Information Technologist (IT) role is NT$819,226.

