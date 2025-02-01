Micron Technology Information Technologist (IT) Salaries
Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Micron Technology totals NT$954K per year for E1. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
FAQ
What is the highest Information Technologist (IT) salary at Micron Technology?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Micron Technology sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,146,917. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Micron Technology Information Technologist (IT) employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micron Technology for the Information Technologist (IT) role is NT$819,226.