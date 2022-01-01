← Company Directory
Parsons
Parsons Salaries

Parsons's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $328,350 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Parsons. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $103K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Civil Engineer
Median $80K
Accountant
$85.4K

Data Scientist
$139K
Financial Analyst
$207K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
MEP Engineer
$107K
Product Designer
$79.6K
Project Manager
$130K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$161K
Software Engineering Manager
$219K
Technical Program Manager
$328K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Parsons, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Parsons is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $328,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Parsons is $130,348.

