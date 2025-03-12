← Company Directory
Parsons
  • Salaries
  • Civil Engineer

  • All Civil Engineer Salaries

Parsons Civil Engineer Salaries

The median Civil Engineer compensation in United States package at Parsons totals $80K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Parsons's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Parsons
Civil Engineer
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$80K
Level
L3
Base
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Parsons?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Parsons, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (34.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Civil Engineer at Parsons in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $117,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Parsons for the Civil Engineer role in United States is $80,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Parsons

