← Company Directory
Micron Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Micron Technology Project Manager Salaries

The median Project Manager compensation in Taiwan package at Micron Technology totals NT$1.96M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Micron Technology
Project Manager
T'ai-chung, TA, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.73M
Level
hidden
Base
NT$1.43M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$298K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Micron Technology?

NT$5.25M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$985K+ (sometimes NT$9.85M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Micron Technology in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$6,528,312. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micron Technology for the Project Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,917,102.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Micron Technology

Related Companies

  • Western Digital
  • Seagate
  • Qorvo
  • Parsons
  • Skyworks Solutions
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources