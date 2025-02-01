All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at Micron Technology ranges from $103K per year for E2 to $140K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $105K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E2
$103K
$95.7K
$4.5K
$2.9K
E3
$91.3K
$79.4K
$7K
$4.9K
E4
$140K
$116K
$10K
$13.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)