All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Singapore at Micron Technology ranges from SGD 74.9K per year for E1 to SGD 153K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 86.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
SGD 74.9K
SGD 64.8K
SGD 5.1K
SGD 5.1K
E2
SGD 78.8K
SGD 71.2K
SGD 2.5K
SGD 5K
E3
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
E4
SGD 153K
SGD 130K
SGD 11.1K
SGD 11.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)