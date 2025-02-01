Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Singapore at Micron Technology ranges from SGD 74.9K per year for E1 to SGD 153K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 86.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E1 SGD 74.9K SGD 64.8K SGD 5.1K SGD 5.1K E2 SGD 78.8K SGD 71.2K SGD 2.5K SGD 5K E3 SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- E4 SGD 153K SGD 130K SGD 11.1K SGD 11.8K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 25.00 % annually )

