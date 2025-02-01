← Company Directory
Micron Technology
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Micron Technology Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Singapore at Micron Technology ranges from SGD 74.9K per year for E1 to SGD 153K per year for E4. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 86.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
SGD 74.9K
SGD 64.8K
SGD 5.1K
SGD 5.1K
E2
SGD 78.8K
SGD 71.2K
SGD 2.5K
SGD 5K
E3
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
SGD --
E4
SGD 153K
SGD 130K
SGD 11.1K
SGD 11.8K
SGD 216K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Micron Technology in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 179,522. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Micron Technology for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 80,939.

