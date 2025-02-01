Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States at Micron Technology ranges from $83.3K per year for E1 to $122K per year for E3. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $97.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Micron Technology's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E1
$83.3K
$76K
$3.4K
$3.9K
E2
$95.6K
$87.1K
$5.2K
$3.3K
E3
$122K
$106K
$8K
$8K
E4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Micron Technology, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
