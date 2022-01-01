← Company Directory
Omnicell
Omnicell Salaries

Omnicell's salary ranges from $59,302 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $278,600 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Omnicell. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$108K
Information Technologist (IT)
$279K

Mechanical Engineer
$79.6K
Product Designer
$145K
Product Manager
$59.3K
Recruiter
$122K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Omnicell is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Omnicell is $110,000.

