Alibaba
Alibaba Salaries

Alibaba's salary ranges from $29,850 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Malaysia at the low-end to $935,300 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alibaba. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
P4 $46.3K
P5 $63.2K
P6 $81.4K
P7 $146K
P8 $214K

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
P6 $66.3K
P7 $147K
Hardware Engineer
Median $283K

Accountant
$29.9K
Business Operations
$51.4K
Business Analyst
$79.6K
Business Development
$235K
Data Analyst
$89.6K
Data Science Manager
$267K
Data Scientist
$134K
Financial Analyst
$76K
Human Resources
$241K
Legal
$166K
Management Consultant
$179K
Marketing
$39.9K
Marketing Operations
$222K
Mechanical Engineer
$286K
Product Designer
$212K
Product Design Manager
$338K
Project Manager
$114K
Sales
$45.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$85.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$935K
Solution Architect
$192K
UX Researcher
$125K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Alibaba is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $935,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alibaba is $140,254.

