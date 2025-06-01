The average Data Science Manager total compensation in China at Alibaba ranges from CN¥1.57M to CN¥2.28M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Alibaba's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Alibaba, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Depending on the nature and the purpose of the grant, share options and RSUs either vest with a standard 1-year cliff, or with a 2-year cliff before the first grant, which is less common.